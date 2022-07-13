New head coaches at Alcoa, Fulton get ready for football season

Fulton's Jeff McMillan and Alcoa's Brian Nix were both promoted from within their respective coaching staff, and are ready for the new challenge this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — High school football is just a month away, and Tennessee high schools are on the other side of the dead period and back to practice.

Fulton is ready to embark on its new season with Jeff McMillan at the head of the program. McMillan was the Falcons' co-defensive coordinator from 2017 through 2021 and was previously on the Fulton staff from 2011 through 2013.

McMillan said he is keeping the values in place that have helped the team to previous success, under longtime coach Rob Black. He is also relying on a small leadership group to help the younger players get acclimated.

"We have a standard that we have to meet every day," McMillan said. "We've only got like five seniors and five juniors, so a lot of these kids are still trying to figure out what that standard is."

The dynasty at Alcoa continues under new leadership in head coach Brian Nix.

Nix has played a huge role in that dynasty, and the team has captured ten 3A state titles and five 2A state titles since Nix joined the Tornadoes' coaching staff in 2004.

In his new position, Nix wants to keep the success going with his graduating class in mind.

"What happened last year doesn't mean anything."@alcoafootball will be looking for its eighth-straight 3A state title this season, and new head coach Brian Nix says his main priority is sending his seniors out on top@tssaa pic.twitter.com/uwh2O7ifuK — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) July 13, 2022

"Every year, our responsibility has always been to our seniors," Nix said. "For the rest of their lives, this is what they'll remember. This is how they'll be judged. I always feel extreme pressure for those seniors. What happened last year doesn't mean anything."

Alcoa will be looking for its eighth-straight 3A title this season, and Nix said the drive to send his seniors out on top is the perfect way to battle complacency.