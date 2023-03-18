Fulton boys' basketball wins fourth state championship

The Falcons beat Haywood for the 3A state championship on Saturday afternoon.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Fulton boys' basketball claimed its fourth state championship on Saturday afternoon with an 82-52 win over Haywood in Murfreesboro, TN.

The Falcons jumped out to a big lead quickly in the 4A state title game.

It was 20-14 early in the second quarter with Fulton leading. They went on a massive 22-2 run to take full control, punctuated with a dunk from Taj Kimber. The 26 point lead was the largest of the first half for the Falcons.

Fulton would coast from here, leading by as many as 36 points in the second halg.

They had four double-digit scorers in the win. Taj Kimber led the way with 26 points, making 12 of 13 field goals attempts. Tyler Lee had 17 points, , making seven of eight field goal attempts. Denaj Kimber had 14 points and Marcellus Jackson scored 12 points.