Fulton football head coach Rob Black stepping down

Black steps down after 31 years as a coach for the school. He led the Falcons to three consecutive 4A state titles from 2012-2014.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fulton High School football head coach Rob Black is stepping down, the school announced on Wednesday.

Black served as an assistant coach and head coach for 31 years with the Falcons. During that time, he led the school to three consecutive 4A state championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Black earned his 100th win as a head coach this past season when Fulton beat Scott High School.

Under his leadership, Fulton won six district/region championships and had five seasons with 10 or more victories, winning 37 consecutive games from 2012 to 2015. He also coached two Mr. Football winners.

In 2021, the Falcons were the Region 2-4A Runner-up with an 8-4 record.

"Rob Black represents all that is good about Fulton High School. He has served this school community his entire life and will continue to do so. His accomplishments on the field speak for themselves. He is a winner in every sense of the word and his imprint on this school will never fade. We are beyond thankful for him and his efforts in leading our football program over the last 30 years," Fulton Principal Seth Smith said in a statement.

"Rob Black is Fulton High School. While he has achieved tremendous success as our football coach, he has served Fulton is [sic] so many ways. To say Rob is one of a kind is an understatement of major proportions. He grew up as a ball boy here, played here, coached, and taught here and nobody loves Fulton more than Rob. He coached with class and integrity and did things the right way. He ran a program that we all could be proud of, win or lose. Rob is one of my best friends and I am thankful for his friendship and his impact on my life," Fulton Athletic Director Jody Wright said in a statement.