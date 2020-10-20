Fulton suspends football operations for next two weeks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Fulton High School will be suspending football operations for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, the football team announced on social media Monday afternoon.
"I regret to inform you that we will be cancelling all practices and games through Friday, Oct. 30. I know this is very disappointing, but this difficult decision was made with the safety of our students and staff in mind," head football coach Rob Black said in a statement posted to Twitter.
Fulton defeated Campbell County on Friday, moving to 4-4 on the season and 3-1 in region play, locking up a playoff berth.
Oct. 30 is the final day of the regular season for high school football, with the playoffs starting the following Friday.
"I appreciate the hard work of our student athletes and look forward to starting back again soon. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of our football program," Black said.