Fulton suspends football operations for next two weeks

That includes canceling games against West and Oak Ridge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Fulton High School will be suspending football operations for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, the football team announced on social media Monday afternoon.

"I regret to inform you that we will be cancelling all practices and games through Friday, Oct. 30. I know this is very disappointing, but this difficult decision was made with the safety of our students and staff in mind," head football coach Rob Black said in a statement posted to Twitter.

Fulton defeated Campbell County on Friday, moving to 4-4 on the season and 3-1 in region play, locking up a playoff berth.

Oct. 30 is the final day of the regular season for high school football, with the playoffs starting the following Friday.

