Fulton’s Marcellus Jackson commits to Tennessee Tech

Jackson was selected as 4A Mr. Football for his performance on the field this season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fulton quarterback and defensive back Marcellus Jackson committed to Tennessee Tech Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson claimed the 4A Mr. Football honors in the state of Tennessee for his performances this season. He was the third Falcons player to ever claim the honors.

In his senior season, he combined for 3,294 passing and rushing yards and 40 touchdowns on the ground and through the air. He also had 57 tackles three interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries two blocked punts and a punt return for a touchdown.

He posted on his social media thanking his family, teammates, coaches, God and the Fulton community.