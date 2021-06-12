Second game of Vols vs. LSU Knoxville Super Regional set for 3:00 p.m. Sunday

Tennessee Baseball will face LSU Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in game two of three for the Knoxville Super Regional on ESPN2.

Third seed Tennessee Baseball hosts LSU this weekend in a three-game series. Tennessee's second game against the Tigers is set for 3:00 p.m. Sunday. The game will air on ESPN2.

The series is best two out of three with a trip to the College World Series on the line. The last time the Vols made it to Omaha for the College World Series was 2005.

This is Tennessee's first time hosting a Super Regional in Knoxville and only the third Super Regional appearance in program history.

NCAA Knoxville Super Regional Schedule:

Game 1: Tennessee vs. LSU | Saturday, June 12 | 7 p.m. ESPN2

Game 2: LSU vs. Tennessee | Sunday, June 13 | 12 p.m. or 3 p.m. | ESPN2 or ESPNU