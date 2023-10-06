Game one of NCAA Hattiesburg Super Regional suspended, will resume on Sunday

Tennessee's super regional matchup against Southern Miss will resume at noon ET on Sunday, game two set to begin at 3 p.m. ET

HATTIESBURG, Miss — Game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional has been suspended due to weather, officials announced on Saturday night.

The game will resume at noon ET on Sunday and will pick up where it left off with Tennessee at bat in the bottom of the fifth with one out and one runner on.

The Golden Eagles currently lead the Vols 4-0 and have held Tennessee to just two hits.

The second game of the Hattiesburg Super Regional will take place 55 minutes after the conclusion of game one or at 3 p.m. ET, whichever comes first.