Game Preview: Tennessee to play Alabama at the SEC Tournament

Tennessee prepares to play Alabama on Saturday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee showed toughness and grit in their win over Florida on Friday. A win against Alabama on Saturday would punch the Vols' ticket to the SEC Tournament title game.

Alabama flexed in their quarterfinal game on Friday, defeating Mississippi State 85-48. After the Vols and Tide picked up wins, a rematch was set.

The Vols and Tide haven't played since early January, but Alabama was victorious in that one, winning 71-63. The Vols surrendered 10 three point makes against Alabama on that day, and they'll need to be better on Saturday.

Alabama's offense is, in a word, explosive. They play much like some of Bruce Pearl's teams have at Auburn. They take and make 3-point shots at a high rate. The Vols have struggled at times during the Barnes era to defend teams who play like Alabama does. On Saturday, Tennessee will need to be on their game to come out victorious.

Make no mistake about it. Getting a win on Saturday will depend on Tennessee's defense. However, the Vols will need to be on their game on offense as well. With John Fulkerson potentially being out, Tennessee's guards will need to come ready to score. Guys like Santiago Vescoi and Victor Bailey Jr. may be asked to hit shots from beyond the arc in order to try and keep pace with the way that Alabama scores.

The Vols have a path to winning on Saturday, but it's not a matchup that's great for Tennessee. Alabama could help Tennessee if they get cold from deep, but based off of how they have played recently, that's not something the Vols should bank on.

Tennessee hasn't won the SEC Tournament since 1979, so a win on Saturday would put the Vols one step away from changing that statistic.