Game Preview: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

The Vols and Wildcats meet on Saturday for a top-25 clash in Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is looking for its fifth win of the season against a ranked opponent.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neyland Stadium will be the home for a top-25 matchup, for the third time this season, on Saturday night. No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers will host 19th-ranked Kentucky under the lights.

Tennessee defeated Kentucky last season for head coach Josh Heupel's first ranked victory as the Vols' head coach, and Big Orange will look to do it again this season to keep its undefeated season alive.

TOP 25 MATCHUP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME

Saturday's bout will be just the third time that Tennessee and Kentucky will face off as ranked opponents. The other two times were in 1950 and 1951. In both those seasons, the Vols defeated Kentucky and went on to win national championships.

CEDRIC TILLMAN EXPECTED BACK FOR TENNESSEE

The Vols expect to have their number-one wide receiver back for Saturday's game against the Wildcats, as WBIR reported earlier in the week. Tillman has been absent from the Tennessee lineup since he suffered an ankle injury against Akron on September 17. Tennessee continued its offensive dominance without him as the top-ranked offensive team in the country, and Tillman's return will strengthen an already impressive receiving corps.

A BATTLE OF TWO OFFENSIVE TEMPOS

Saturday's bout will feature contrasting offensive styles, with Tennessee's fast-paced offensive tempo against Kentucky's pro-style offense. Tennessee is ranked first in the nation with 50.1 points scored per game and 571.7 total yards of offense per contest. Kentucky ranks 11th in the SEC with 26.4 points scored and 295.4 yards per game, but the Wildcats boast the second-ranked scoring defense in the conference and have only allowed 16.4 points per game.

TENNESSEE WILL GO "DARK MODE" AGAINST WILDCATS

The Vols will return to the all-black uniform combo that they featured twice last season against South Carolina and Georgia. This season's "Dark Mode" uniforms will have a new black helmet to go along with the black and orange jersey and pants. Tennessee wore white helmets for this uniform last season.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH