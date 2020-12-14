Game Preview: Vols host Appalachian State

With wins over Colorado and Cincinnati, Tennessee jumps to No. 10 on this week's AP Top 25 Poll.

Fresh off an appearance in this week's AP Top 10, the Vols will look to continue the undefeated start to their season Tuesday night when Appalachian State comes to town. The Mountaineers are 4-1 on the season, falling in overtime to Bowling Green for their only loss of the season. On paper, this should be a game for the Vols to tune up some early season rust that they have shown early on. Much like Tennessee's previous two opponents, there are some ties between the two programs.

Appalachian State's head coach Dustin Kerns is a native of Kingsport, Tennessee. This is Kern's second season as the Mountaineers' head coach. Kern spent some time on Rocky Top in the early 2000s, where was a member of Buzz Peterson's staff.

Offensively, the Mountaineers are led by junior guard Adrian Delph. At 6'3", he's a guard with some muscle who hardly lacks confidence on the court. He'll drive to get to the rim and doesn't seem to be afraid of taking a big shot. Joining Delph in the in the backcourt is senior Justin Forrest. While Forrest's numbers don't pop out this year, if he can get it going he can be a real threat to score. Just a year ago, Forrest was named First Team All-Sun Belt after averaging over 17 points per game. So far this year he's averaging just 4.8 points per game. A couple of big men provide some intrigue as well. Kendall Lewis, a 6'7" sophomore forward is second on the team in scoring. If fouled, he can make opponents pay at the free throw line. Versatile guard/post man James Lewis Jr. could also be looking to make some plays in Tuesdays game. The former Chattanooga Moc provides depth and versatility, and while he's not an explosive offensive player, he has improved his scoring output early on this year.

Much like Cincinnati, this team has had its share of struggles from beyond the arch. Delph along with Michael Almonacy have shot it very well from deep, but if Tennessee can keep those two in check it doesn't look good for Appalachian State. The rest of the roster has combined to shoot just 23.5% from three. What you don't want to do is foul the Mountaineers. Although they've struggled from deep at times, as a team they have shot 82% from the free throw line, including Kendall Lewis going 22-25 from the charity stripe.

Defensively, this team won't provide the height challenges to the Vols that Cincinnati did over the weekend. While the Mountaineers do have some height, the Vols are more experienced and are the much stronger, more physical team down low. That doesn't mean that they can't use their lean length to protect the rim, though. In their last game against Charlotte, Appalachian State blocked 10 shots in the first 25 minutes of play. Will the boys from Boone have that type of success on Tuesday? It would be a surprise, but it shouldn't come as a shock if you see a lot of contested shots when the Vols have the ball inside the paint.