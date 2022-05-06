Game two between No. 1 Tennessee baseball and Kentucky postponed due to heavy rain

The game had a delayed start due to lightning and was postponed to Saturday because of heavy rain in the eighth inning.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee baseball and Kentucky had game two of its series postponed to Sunday due to weather on Friday.

With the Vols trailing 4-2 in the top of the eighth inning, the game was called due to heavy rain in Lexington, making the game unplayable.

Pitchers were harder to control, the bat slipped from batters' hands and went flying towards the dugout. he start time of the game was delayed nearly two hours due to lightning in Lexington.

The remainder of the game will be played at 2 p.m. on Saturday followed by game three of the series, which will be played 40 minutes after the conclusion of game two.

The Vols fell behind 3-0 before they scored some runs of their own.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, third baseman Trey Lipscomb drove in a run with an RBI double to score right fielder Jordan Beck. Second baseman Jorel Ortega doubled to score Lipscomb soon after. However, the Vols left two runners stranded with one runner in scoring position to end the inning.

Kentucky added another run after Wildcats designated hitter Oral Anu hit an RBI double to make it 4-2.

The Vols are looking to avoid losing to Kentucky in back-to-back games. If they do so, it would be their first series loss all season long.