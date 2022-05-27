Gatlinburg-Pittman boys' soccer wins 1A state title

The Highlanders defeated Madison Magnet 3-2 in the shootout for their first state title since 2018. GP fell in a shootout against Austin-East in the 2021 title game.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Gatlinburg-Pittman boys' soccer completed the redemption tour and won the Class 1A state title on Friday afternoon.

The Highlanders battled Madison Magnet to a scoreless tie after regulation and both overtimes, but GP got it done behind a 3-2 penalty kick shootout decision.

Eli Colbert scored the deciding PK Tally to send his team to a poetic victory, considering GP fell in PKs to Austin-East in the 2021 championship game.

GP captured its first 1A crown since 2018 and made its fourth-consecutive trip to the title game.