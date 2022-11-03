Luke Bryan to be College GameDay celebrity guest picker for UT vs. Georgia game

On Saturday, the Vols will be Athens as they face Georgia. They're looking to continue their winning streak.

ATHENS, Tenn. — The Vols will be in Athens, Georgia on Saturday as they look to defend their winning streak and kick-off at Sanford Stadium. College GameDay will be there for all the festivities.

On Thursday, they announced that a native of Georgia will be joining them as the guest picker — Luke Bryan. Saturday will be the third time this season that the ESPN show appeared ahead of a game involving the Vols.

On the two previous shows involving the Vols, Peyton Manning and Bianca Belair were chosen as the celebrity guest pickers.

Bryan is a country singer and television personality, with a discography including "Country Girl" and "Play It Again."

Tickets for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers are the most expensive game this season, according to Ticket IQ. The website said that tickets for the game - between the No. 1 and 3 ranked teams in the country - could go as high as $5,000, with seats averaging $1,500.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.