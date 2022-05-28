Gibbs softball loses in the state championship

The Lady Eagles fell to Lexington 2-1 in the title game on Saturday.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Gibbs softball lost in the 3A state championship game on Saturday afternoon 2-1 to Lexington at Spring Fling.

The Lady Eagles, coming out of the losers bracket, needed to beat Lexington twice on Saturday to win the title, but came up short of sending it to the winner take-all contest.

Gibbs trailed 1-0 after the first inning. They responded in the fifth inning. Taylor Selby singled, which scored McKenzie Morton to tie the game.

However, Lexington scored again in the top of the seventh. Gibbs could not come up with the tying or winning run.

Lacey Keck pitched all seven innings allowing just the two runs and struck out six batters.

Gibbs won their last state title in 2017. Their last runner-up finish came in 2014.