Girls' regional championship game results

TENNESSEE, USA — The girls' high school basketball regional championships took place on Wednesday night. Here are the results:
Region 1
- Class AA: Gatlinburg-Pittman 47, Alcoa 45
- Class AAAA: Sevier County 43, Science Hill 38
Region 2
- Class A: Coalfield 51, Oneida 46
- Class AA: McMinn Central 71, Polk County 60
- Class AAA: Seymour 50, Northview Academy 29
- Class AAAA: Bearden 56, Farragut 27
Region 3:
- Class AAA: Fulton 42, East Hamilton 39
- Class AAAA: Bradley Central 55, McMinn County 43
All region championship participants will play in the sectional games on March 7. The regional champions will host those games, while the runner-ups travel.
The winner of the sectional game advances to the state championship tournament.