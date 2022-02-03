Girls' regional championship game results

Which East Tennessee teams won the regional championships on Wednesday? The winners and runner-ups play in the sectionals on March 7.

TENNESSEE, USA — The girls' high school basketball regional championships took place on Wednesday night. Here are the results:

Region 1

Class AA: Gatlinburg-Pittman 47, Alcoa 45

Class AAAA: Sevier County 43, Science Hill 38

Region 2

Class A: Coalfield 51, Oneida 46

Class AA: McMinn Central 71, Polk County 60

Class AAA: Seymour 50, Northview Academy 29

Class AAAA: Bearden 56, Farragut 27

Region 3:

Class AAA: Fulton 42, East Hamilton 39

Class AAAA: Bradley Central 55, McMinn County 43

All region championship participants will play in the sectional games on March 7. The regional champions will host those games, while the runner-ups travel.