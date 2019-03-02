KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week you can roll up your sleeve and give blood to honor legendary coach Pat Summitt.
Not only was the former Lady Vol Basketball coach a donor herself, she was a huge advocate for community blood supply and helped promote Medic's mission. So this week, Medic is using this week to collect donations in her name.
Starting Monday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 8 you can visit one of the participating locations in your area and donate blood in tribute of the former coach.
The initiative "Give for Pat" is a way Medic is saying thank you to Summitt and her support of their cause during her life.
The donation will not only help blood recipients, but also another cause close to the former coach's heart.
For every blood donation, Medic will give $10 to The Pat Summitt Foundation that supports Alzheimer's research and patients.
The non-profit hopes to reach a goal of 1,500 donors.
Donors will also receive a 20 percent of coupon from Alumni Hall, a voucher for a small Papa John's Pizza and a $5 Salsarita's coupon.
Share your experience helping out by using the #GiveForPat hashtag on social media.
Monday - 2/4
Anderson County Health Department: 9am-12pm
Knoxville City County Building: 9am-2pm
Food City - Asheville Highway: 10am-6pm
Laughlin Memorial Hospital: 10am-6pm
National Fitness Maryville: 11am-6pm
Pizza Plus/Andersonville: 1:30pm-5pm
Tuesday - 2/5
Barrette Outdoor Living: 7am-1pm
Big Lots in Clinton: 11am-6pm
Midway IGA: 11am-6pm
Wednesday - 2/6
Blount Memorial Hospital: 12pm-6pm
Dotson Memorial Baptist Church: 2pm-8pm
Flex-N-Gate Rockford: 1pm-6pm
Sloan's of Vonore: 1pm-7pm
Walmart - Jefferson City: 1pm-7pm
Walmart – Sevierville: 1pm-7pm
Thursday - 2/7
CVS Pharmacy- Lafollette: 11am-6pm
Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center: 7am-3pm
Oak Ridge Family Bible Church: 12pm-6pm
Papa John's Pizza – Seymour: 11am-6pm
Walmart – Middlesboro: 11am-6pm
Walmart – Morristown (475 South Davy Crockett Pkwy): 10am-6pm
Friday - 2/8
ETHRA: 11am-5pm
Hammer's – Halls: 11am-6pm
Walgreens - New Tazewell: 11am-6pm
Walmart – Alcoa: 11am-6pm
Walmart – Newport: 10am-6pm
Walmart - West A.J. Hwy: 10am-6pm