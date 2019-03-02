KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This week you can roll up your sleeve and give blood to honor legendary coach Pat Summitt.

Not only was the former Lady Vol Basketball coach a donor herself, she was a huge advocate for community blood supply and helped promote Medic's mission. So this week, Medic is using this week to collect donations in her name.

Starting Monday, Feb. 4 through Friday, Feb. 8 you can visit one of the participating locations in your area and donate blood in tribute of the former coach.

The initiative "Give for Pat" is a way Medic is saying thank you to Summitt and her support of their cause during her life.

The donation will not only help blood recipients, but also another cause close to the former coach's heart.

For every blood donation, Medic will give $10 to The Pat Summitt Foundation that supports Alzheimer's research and patients.

The non-profit hopes to reach a goal of 1,500 donors.

Donors will also receive a 20 percent of coupon from Alumni Hall, a voucher for a small Papa John's Pizza and a $5 Salsarita's coupon.

Share your experience helping out by using the #GiveForPat hashtag on social media.

Monday - 2/4

Anderson County Health Department: 9am-12pm

Knoxville City County Building: 9am-2pm

Food City - Asheville Highway: 10am-6pm

Laughlin Memorial Hospital: 10am-6pm

National Fitness Maryville: 11am-6pm

Pizza Plus/Andersonville: 1:30pm-5pm

Tuesday - 2/5

Barrette Outdoor Living: 7am-1pm

Big Lots in Clinton: 11am-6pm

Midway IGA: 11am-6pm

Wednesday - 2/6

Blount Memorial Hospital: 12pm-6pm

Dotson Memorial Baptist Church: 2pm-8pm

Flex-N-Gate Rockford: 1pm-6pm

Sloan's of Vonore: 1pm-7pm

Walmart - Jefferson City: 1pm-7pm

Walmart – Sevierville: 1pm-7pm

Thursday - 2/7

CVS Pharmacy- Lafollette: 11am-6pm

Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center: 7am-3pm

Oak Ridge Family Bible Church: 12pm-6pm

Papa John's Pizza – Seymour: 11am-6pm

Walmart – Middlesboro: 11am-6pm

Walmart – Morristown (475 South Davy Crockett Pkwy): 10am-6pm

Friday - 2/8

ETHRA: 11am-5pm

Hammer's – Halls: 11am-6pm

Walgreens - New Tazewell: 11am-6pm

Walmart – Alcoa: 11am-6pm

Walmart – Newport: 10am-6pm

Walmart - West A.J. Hwy: 10am-6pm