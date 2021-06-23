A golf boom is happening!

Ever since people had more time to get outside during the pandemic, popularity in golf has skyrocketed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Golf courses across the country are busy as more people learned and got into the game in the last year and a half.

Even though people may have less time as life returns to pre-pandemic normalcy, course managers say they are still busy.

It's not just golf courses that are getting busier, people are buying more equipment like golf clubs, bags and push carts.

According to Golf Digest, the growth numbers in many cases set all-time records. The National Golf Foundation count showed 24.8 million golfers in the U.S. in 2020. That is an increase of 500,000 and 2% over 2019.

It is the largest net increase in 17 years.