COLORADO, USA — Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are staging another made-for-TV match.

This time, they'll have company. Turner Sports confirms that Woods and Mickelson will be joined by quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

It's being billed as “The Match: Champions for Charity.” Turner says all donations and fundraising from the match would benefit relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Missing from the announcement were key details such as when the match would be played and where. It will be shown live on TNT. Turner says organizers will follow health and government authorities to make sure its meets health and safety standards.

