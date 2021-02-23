GOP senators chide student athletes who kneel during national anthem, call on education leaders to ensure it doesn't happen

The state senators issued the letter Monday to state higher education presidents and chancellors.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee's 27 Republican state senators are asking state public higher-education leaders to ensure their athletes refrain from kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

"To address this issue, we encourage each of you to adopt policies within your respective athletic departments to prohibit any such actions moving forward. We view this as a teachable moment in which administrators may listen to concerns from students but also exercise leadership in stating unequivocally what the national anthem means to this nation and explain proper times, places and manners for expressing protest," the signed Feb. 22 letter states.

The letter is directed to chancellors and presidents of the state's public universities including the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

The state Senate Democratic Caucus weighed in later Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee has six state Democratic senators.

"Our public colleges and universities should be a safe place for students to express themselves and advocate peacefully for change in our country without interference from the legislature or university administrators. In fact, student organizing on college campuses is a perfect reflection of the American values embedded in our First Amendment. Rather than silencing the voices of students who are peacefully bringing attention to injustice in our country, we should all be working together to address the inequities that brought them to a knee," the statement to WBIR reads.

GOP signees included Lt. Gov. Randy McNally of Oak Ridge and East Tennessee senators including Becky Duncan Massey and Richard Briggs of Knoxville.

Some athletes - professional and amateur - have in recent years as a protest or sign of individual expression kneeled during the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner." Some teams also refrain from coming out during the playing of the song.

In January, some Lady Vols players kneeled during the playing of the national anthem before the Arkansas game.

WBIR sought comment from UT leaders.

The Republican senators said they understand student athletes have a right to express their views "during their personal time."

But they shouldn't when they're wearing their state college's uniform, the senators wrote.