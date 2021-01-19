Gov. Lee signs executive order extending some COVID-19 restrictions at sporting events

The restrictions were originally set to expire on Jan. 19. Now, they will stay in effect until Feb. 27, at least.

Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 74 on Tuesday, which extends COVID-19 safety restrictions at school-sponsored sporting events.

The order says that schools can host sporting events, but requires that they follow guidelines from the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. Non-school-sponsored athletics events, such as practices, must also follow guidelines from either the Tennessee Pledge or from TSSAA.

Only specific people can attend practices, games or competitions, according to TSSAA's guidelines. They are listed below:

Student-athletes who are members of the practicing or competing team

Coaching and team personnel

Athletic officials

Game, school, and facility administrators

Parents, guardians, and other immediate household members of athletes practicing or competing at the venue on that date

Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in a professional capacity

First responders

Other provisions, like the gathering limit at school-sporting events, are set to expire Tuesday.

"Tennesseans have done what we've asked them to do over the holidays, and we're seeing our numbers trend in the right direction because of it," Lee said.

The executive order also encourages places of worship to continue utilizing virtual or online services, instead of in-person services. They are encouraged to follow the Guidance for Gathering Together in Houses of Worship guidelines issued by the Governor's Office.

It also encourages Tennesseans to continue working from home where possible. Businesses and employers are urged to take steps to equip, encourage and allow employees to work remotely.