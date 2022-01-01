Gov. Lee signs "Name, Image and Likeness Bill," allowing college athletes a chance to earn money

Senate Bill 1000 allows athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness. Governor Bill Lee signed it into law on Tuesday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee signed the "Name, Image and Likeness Bill" into law on Tuesday, giving college athletes a chance to make money while playing sports.

The law requires their pay to be proportional to the "fair market value" of the athlete's name and likeness. It also says that payments can not be given in exchange for athletes to attend a specific institution, and must be given by a third party other than their university.

Athletes also cannot make money from the name, image or likeness if it promotes gambling, tobacco use, alcohol or adult entertainment. Colleges and universities can also create reasonable restrictions to ensure that athletes' activities due to not interfere with normal team activities or with the institution as a whole.

Colleges and universities must also conduct a financial literacy workshop for athletes during their first term of enrollment.

The law is set to take effect on January 1, 2022.