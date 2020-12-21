Governor Bill Lee's new Executive Order restricts spectators at high school sporting events through January

Additional restrictions to Executive Order 70 limit who will be allowed to attend sporting events.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Governor Bill Lee issued Executive Order No. 70, a new mandate which aims to curtain rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, on Monday.

In addition to that mandate, the governor has enacted additional restrictions on who can attend sporting events in Tennessee.

Those restrictions maintain bands, pep bands, cheerleaders, and dance teams may not attend athletic contests while Executive Order No. 70 restrictions remain in place.

According to the governor's office, the only attendees permitted at practice or games, in addition to the student-athletes on the team, are the following:

Players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members; First Responders; Coaching and team personnel; School, game, and facility administrators; Athletics officials; and Media and athletic scouting personnel attending the event in their professional capacity.

Social distancing between persons from different households is required.

The Executive Order does not mandate the use of masks.

The governor said he has encouraged them, and that the TSSAA COVID-19 Sports Regulations provision regarding the use of masks remains.

"These are minimum restrictions. Depending on particular school, facility, or community circumstances, school officials may require additional limitations on attendance," Governor Lee said in a statement.