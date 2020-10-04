After visiting Tennessee again a little more than a month ago, Roc Taylor decided this week that his mind was set on the Vols. The Class of 2021 athlete from Oxford (Ala.) High School announced Friday afternoon that he has committed to Tennessee, choosing the Vols over scholarship offers from Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina and Georgia Tech, among others.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Taylor gave Tennessee its 10th known commitment for the 2021 class.

Taylor announced his decision in low-key fashion Friday on his Twitter account, sending a brief tweet that simply consisted of, "#GoVols," along with three orange emojis and a graphic featuring his picture and the word "COMMITTED."

For more, visit GoVols247.com