KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — BJ Ojulari has visited Tennessee perhaps more frequently than any other school since getting a scholarship offer from the Vols in March 2018, when he was a sophomore in high school.

His familiarity with the program, along with a couple of close connections there, paid off in the end.

The four-star Class of 2020 linebacker/defensive end from Marietta (Ga.) High School announced Friday afternoon that he has committed to Tennessee, choosing the Vols over Auburn, LSU and Georgia during a ceremony at his school.

