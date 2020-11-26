GoVols247: Fulmer reveals new dates for Vandy, Texas A&M games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee's 2020 football season will extend deeper into December after two games were postponed this month, and athletic director Phillip Fulmer has provided some clarity on how the final three games of the season will look for the Vols. The Vols had their games against Texas A&M at home on Nov. 14 and Saturday night's game at Vanderbilt postponed, and Fulmer revealed the new dates for those games on Wednesday night. The athletic director said Tennessee will play Vanderbilt on Dec. 12 and Texas A&M on Dec. 19.