KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is expected to get a major boost on its offensive line.

Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays, an 11-game starter for the Bulldogs in 2019, is expected to transfer to the Vols, sources told GoVols247.

He entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, and barring unforeseen circumstances Tennessee is the expected destination for the former five-star prospect, sources said.

