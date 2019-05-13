KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Even before Art Green arrived at Tennessee on Saturday for his first recruiting visit as a junior-college prospect, he thought there was a chance one trip to Knoxville might be enough to sell him on the Vols.

By the end of his approximately 24-hour stay there, he had made up his mind.

The Class of 2020 cornerback from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College announced Monday afternoon that he has committed to Tennessee, choosing the Vols over scholarship offers from more than 20 other schools, including Georgia, Florida and more than a half-dozen other SEC programs.

