GoVols247: Kevin Steele reaches agreement to join Tennessee staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Jeremy Pruitt is adding a veteran name to his coaching staff. Kevin Steele, the former Auburn defensive coordinator who played for Tennessee during the Johnny Majors era and coached for the Vols alongside Phillip Fulmer, has agreed to join Tennessee's coaching staff.

Sources told GoVols247 that paperwork is expected to be completed on the deal as early as Tuesday. GoVols247's Patrick Brown reported Monday that the Vols were in discussion with Steele, with the situation trending toward Steele joining Pruitt's staff in a non-coordinator role.