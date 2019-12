EADS, Tenn. — Omari Thomas has viewed Tennessee as one of his top college choices throughout his recruitment, and the Vols have made him a high priority since giving him an early scholarship offer almost two years ago.

Their persistence paid off in the end.

The four-star Class of 2020 defensive lineman from Briarcrest Christian School in suburban Memphis, Tenn., announced his commitment to Tennessee on Monday morning, choosing the Vols over Texas A&M and Auburn during a ceremony at his school.

