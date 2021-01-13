GoVols247: Tennessee O-lineman Wanya Morris enters NCAA transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — One of Tennessee's most promising young players is considering leaving the Vols. Offensive tackle Wanya Morris, who started 14 games at left tackle for the Vols during his first two seasons in the program, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources told GoVols247 on Wednesday. Tennessee has had several seniors from the 2020 team enter the transfer portal in recent weeks, but the former five-star prospect is the first player from the past two classes signed by head coach Jeremy Pruitt to take a big step toward departing.