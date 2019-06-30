KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's summer football workouts are in full swing, but a trio of players are spending a couple of weeks away from those sessions to take part in a service trip on another continent.

Wide receiver Josh Palmer, defensive lineman Matthew Butler and defensive back Cheyenne Labruzza are part of the 2018-19 VOLeaders Academy class of student-athletes who traveled this week to Rwanda for the organization's annual sports-based service outreach trip.

The group of more than a dozen student-athletes arrived in Rwanda on Wednesday and will be in the country until July 9. Over the next couple of weeks, they will travel to different cities and villages applying the lessons they've learned from the fall and spring semesters as part of the VOLeaders Academy, which trains student-athletes to use their platforms to create positive impacts on their teams, campus and local and global communities. The program aims to inspire players to use sports and their influence to make a positive impact on those around them.

Read more on GoVols247.