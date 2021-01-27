Tennessee hires Central Florida's Josh Heupel as new head coach

Heupel will be the 25th head coach of the Tennessee football program, the University announced Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — University of Central Florida coach Josh Heupel, 42, is following his former director of athletics Danny White to Knoxville. Heupel will be the 25th head coach of the Tennessee football program, the University announced Wednesday.

Heupel will replace former Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired for cause on Jan. 18 after Chancellor Donde Plowman said a compliance investigation revealed possible Level I and Level II NCAA violations. The investigation, according to the University, is still ongoing.

White hired Heupel in Dec. 2017 to replace former UCF head coach and current Nebraska coach Scott Frost. UCF was his first head coaching job.

In year one, Heupel and the Knights went 12-1, winning the American Athletic Conference but falling to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl, 40-32. Heupel was the third coach to ever lead his team to an undefeated regular season his first year.

Heupel was named First Year Coach of the Year by the Football Writers Association of America and finished as a finalist for AP National Coach of the Year. UCF finished the season ranked 11th in the AP Poll. The last time Tennessee finished a season that high in the AP Poll was in 2001 when the Vols sat at No. 4 in the final tally.

In his second year, UCF went 10-3, beating Marshall in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, 48-25.

In 2020, Heupel and the Knights finished 6-4, losing to BYU in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, 49-23.

Offense is the name of the game for Heupel, he’s left a mark at every coaching stop. In 2016 and 2017, he got a taste of the SEC, working as the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at Missouri. In 2016, Missouri finished No. 13 in the country in total offense. In 2017, Missouri finished No. 8 in total offense.

In 2015, Heupel worked as an assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterback coach for Utah State. The Aggies finished with the No. 93 offense in the country.

Heupel worked as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma from 2011-2014 with all but one of his offenses finishing in the top 25 for total yards.

Heupel walks into a difficult position with the Vols with more than 20 players entering the transfer portal this season, including several key contributors.