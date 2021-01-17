GoVols247: Veteran TE staying with Vols after entering transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — After adding his name to the NCAA transfer portal last month, Austin Pope has decided he won’t be leaving Tennessee after all. The Vols’ fifth-year senior tight end now is planning to stay in Knoxville for his final season of eligibility, sources confirmed to GoVols247 on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple Power Five programs showed interest in Pope, who didn’t play for Tennessee in 2020 coming off back surgery, once he officially started exploring other options last month. But with spring-semester classes set to start at Tennessee on Wednesday, he ultimately decided that he would prefer to finish his college career with the Vols, who seldom used their tight ends in the passing game during the 2020 season.