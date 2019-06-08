SHELBYVILLE, Tenn — ennessee basketball has added another elite name to its class of 2020 commitments.

Keon Johnson, the four-star shooting guard who is the No. 27 overall player in the class and the top-ranked in-state prospect, picked the Vols over Ohio State in a ceremony to announce his decision Tuesday evening.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Johnson, out of The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tenn., is the No. 5 shooting guard in the class according to the 247Sports ratings.

The industry-generated 247Sports Composite has Johnson at No. 31 overall, No. 6 at his position and No. 1 in the state.

