KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Tennessee is losing another assistant coach.

Inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Kevin Sherrer is expected to leave the Vols to join the staff of the NFL's New York Giants for new coach Joe Judge, sources told GoVols247 on Saturday night.

The Vols already had a staff vacancy to fill when running backs coach David Johnson left Tennessee earlier this month to coach the same position along with recruiting coordinator responsibilities at Florida State.

For the rest of this article, visit GoVols247.com