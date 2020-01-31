KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee is staying in-house to address the remaining vacancy on its coaching staff.

The Vols are expected to move tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer over to the defensive side of the ball to coach the inside linebackers and promote director of programming for football Joe Osovet to an on-field staff role coaching the tight ends, sources told GoVols247 on Friday morning.

Osovet has been at Tennessee the past two seasons in a support-staff role helping the offense after a successful stint as a head coach at a pair of New York junior college programs, and he has been on the road recruiting for the Vols this month in the wake of running backs coach David Johnson leaving Tennessee for Florida State shortly after the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl win against Indiana.