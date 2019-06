KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Make it three in-state commitments for Tennessee football in the span of five days.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was 2021 Knoxville athlete Elijah Howard's turn, announcing his commitment in a video published by Howard on Twitter.

It follows Monday night’s commitment of four-star Nashville defensive back Keshawn Lawrence and Friday afternoon’s commitment of four-star offensive lineman Cooper Mays.

