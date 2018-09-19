Tennessee basketball played the long game with Josiah James. The end result was a commitment from an elite talent and a five-star prospect.

James, a 6-foot-6 five-star combo guard in the 2019 class, committed to the Vols on Wednesday morning during a ceremony at Porter-Gaud School in Charleston, S.C.

He’s the No. 14 overall player in the 2019 class according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite. He’s No. 3 among combo guards and No. 1 in the state of South Carolina.

