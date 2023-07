Smith was taken with the 95th overall pick in the MLB Draft.

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — Grainger High School pitcher Brady Smith was selected in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Last season, he only allowed 15 hits and had a 0.87 earned run average. He was a Mr, Baseball finalist in back-to-back years.