BOSTON — VFL Grant Williams and the Boston Celtics are back in the driver's seat with a 116-100 win over Golden State in game three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The Celtics controlled the Warriors in their first home game of the series in TD Garden to take a 2-1 series lead.

Williams posted ten points and five rebounds in just 20 minutes of action against the Warriors. He finished the night shooting 4-for-7 from the field and 1-for-4 from three-point range. His ten-point performance is the most he has scored in the Finals so far.

The Celtics used stifling defense to suffocate the Warriors in the fourth quarter and held Golden State to just 11 points compared to Boston's 23 in the final frame.