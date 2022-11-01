Batman is a VFL: Grant Williams dons the Batsuit to become the Boston Celtics' Caped Crusader

Grant Williams has been working hard to become the hero Boston deserves as the Celtics' own 'Batman.'

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Why do we fall, Grant? So we can learn to pick ourselves up back on the court.

VFL basketball star Grant Williams has been working hard to become the hero Boston deserves in the NBA as the Celtics' own 'Batman,' and on Halloween weekend he proved it by donning the Batsuit as he arrived at TD Garden Sunday.

Check it out. Based on the costume, seems he might be a fan of the Tim Burton-era Batman:

Much like Batman, Grant was a man of few words as he prepared to take on Washington. The Celtics would go on to wallop the Wizards that night 112-94.

After the victory, Grant gave a spirited post-game wrap-up to the media in a way that would make Bruce Wayne proud.

Grant has been trying to make his "Batman" nickname stick since last spring.