Grant Williams was named the SEC Player of the Week, according to a tweet from the Southeastern Conference.

He had a career-high 43 points against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Jan. 23, almost single-handedly giving the Vols the 88-83 victory in overtime.

This is the most points scored in a game by a Vol since Allan Houston in 1990.

He did it primarily from the free throw line. Williams was 23-23 from the charity stripe, tying and setting a new UT record.

On top of that, Williams also set a new conference record for the amount of free throws made in a game without a miss.

Williams averaged 31 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 2.0 steals per game last week to keep the Vols at No. 1 in this week's AP poll.

Williams excels at drawing contact and getting to the free-throw line. No junior in Division I has made (423) or attempted (562) more career free throws than him. For the season, 35 percent (135 of 384) of his scoring has come at the charity stripe.

For the year, Williams stands as the only player in the SEC to rank in the league's top 10 in scoring (1st/20.2 ppg), rebounding (9th/7.3 rpg) and assists (10th/3.6 apg). He also checks in at second in field-goal percentage (.571) and fifth in free-throw percentage (.839).

This is the third SEC Player of the Week honor for Williams.