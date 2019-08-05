KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball player Grant Williams was chosen as the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame's Male Amateur Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row, a news release from Tennessee Athletics said Wednesday afternoon.

Williams is only the second UT athlete to ever win the award multiple times, according to the release. VFL Eric Berry is the other.

The organization's 53rd Annual Induction Banquet will recognize his achievement. The banquet will be held on Saturday, June 15 at the Omni-Nashville Hotel.

Those interested in tickets for the event can call 615-418-9595.

