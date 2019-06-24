BOSTON, Massachusetts — Alongside his three fellow rookies, Grant Williams walked onto a stage in front of local media for the Boston Celtics official introductory press conference.

Williams made his intentions for himself and his new team clear.

"It's really just going to be whatever it takes for us to hang the next banner here," Williams said. "Because, I'm the type of team player [where] it doesn't really matter what you need me to do."

While at Tennessee, the SEC named Williams the player of the year twice. Last season, he averaged 18.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He believes his game will transfer well to the NBA.

"Being able to play in the interior is not really what this league is nowadays," Williams said. "But, having that in your toolbox is always necessary...so I'll be able to use that as well as the things that I've developed over time."

Williams will wear no. 40 with the Celtics. His first action with Boston takes place in the Las Vegas Summer League on July 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers.