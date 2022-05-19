Grant Williams scores 19 points for Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 win

The former Vol made 5 of 7 shots and both of his three-point attempts as the Celtics skated by the Miami Heat to even the series.

MIAMI — Grant Williams continued his impressive postseason scoring 19 points in the Boston Celtics' Game 2 Eastern Conference Finals win against the Miami Heat to even the series on Thursday night.

The former Vol made 5 of 7 shots and both of his three-point attempts in his team's 127-102 win. Williams was also 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.

He is averaging 10.7 points and 5.1 rebounds this postseason. He's shooting 43.2% from the field and 41.3% from three-point range.

Williams recently scored a career-high 27 points on a career-high seven made three-pointers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to lead the Celtics over the Milwaukee Bucks to advance to this stage of the playoffs.

Game 3 will take place on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. as the series shifts to Boston.