OXFORD, Miss — Grant Williams hit a close-range shot through traffic with 4.3 seconds left to give Tennessee a 73-71 road win over Ole Miss and Admiral Schofield drew a charge with 1.1 seconds left to seal the win.

The Vols led 57-49 with 12:51 left in the game but the Rebels rallied.

Breein Tyree gave Ole Miss a 69-67 lead on a three-pointer with 2:40 left.

A Jordan Bowden jumper pulled Tennessee within one at 71-70 with 19.1 seconds left.

Tyree then missed the front end of a one-and-one leading to Williams' game-winning shot that put the Vols up 72-71. Schofield drew a charge on Ole Miss' final possession and Rebels head coach Kermit Davis was called for a technical foul after arguing the call.

Williams hit one of two free throws to make the final score 73-71.

Vols head coach Rick Barnes stuck with the lineup of Jordan Bone, Jordan Bowden, Lamonte Turner, Admiral Schofield and Grant Williams for the final 7:48 of the game.

The Big Orange shot 52% from the floor, improving to 17-0 on the season when shooting 50% or better as a team.

Tennessee trailed 39-34 at halftime but opened the second half on a 14-2 run thanks to nine straight points from Lamonte Turner.

Turner finished with 17 points on 8-12 shooting and scored 13 in the second half.

Grant Williams also had a strong second half, scoring 16 of his game-high 21 points.

The Vols played good defense early in the first half, holding Ole Miss scoreless for the first four minutes of the game. The Rebels made just two of their first 13 shots but then warmed up and closed the half on a 12-20 streak.

Ole Miss came into the game having won five of six while the Vols had lost two road games in a row.

Tennessee clinched a double bye in the SEC tournament with the win, guaranteeing a finish in the top four of the conference standings. The Vols also pulled back to even with LSU and Kentucky at the top of the SEC, although the Tigers hold the tiebreaker.

The win also marked Tennessee's 25th of the season, the fifth time in program history they've reached that total. This year's Vols are now one win away from matching last year's total of 26. The program record for wins in a season is 31.

Kentucky visits Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday at 2 o'clock, a rematch of the Wildcats 86-69 win at Rupp Arena on Feb. 16.