KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — "Who would have thought a chubby kid from Charlotte, North Carolina, would be doing this, playing the game of basketball. I never could have imagined I'd be here today."

It took years of hard work and dedication in addition to talent for Tennessee's Grant Williams to get where he is today--- an All-American college athlete facing a huge decision about his future.

Will he forego his senior season or leave for the NBA? Turns out, we'll have to wait a little longer for his final word.

Williams said he's going to "test the waters in the NBA draft" but leave the option open to return for his senior season at Tennessee.

Williams made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday morning. It comes the day after Head Coach Rick Barnes announced he would be staying at Tennessee.

"I've made a ton of incredible memories on and off the court," Williams said when he started the news conference to address his future.

Williams said his dream since he was young was to be in the NBA.

He said he knew the decision was his own, but he talked to a lot of people, including his family and his coaches, about what he should do.

"I've prayed on it. Trusted my heart," he said.

In the end, he's going to take the opportunity to be evaluated by the NBA and find out where he is and what he needs to work on. For instance, he says he knows he needs to be more reliable on offense and defense at the perimeter.

But entering the draft doesn't mean he can't come back for his senior season at Tennessee.

Hiring an agent no longer means you can't return to school. A new rule in effect for this year also allows players who go undrafted to return to school.

Players can enter the draft process to be evaluated and see what NBA teams think of them and can withdraw their name from the draft pool by May 29.

Williams called it a "win-win" scenario. He said he's going into the process with an open mind and will make an informed decision by the deadline.

He knows special things could happen if he comes back, and he admits that's tempting.

"It's definitely enticing, in the back of your mind, thinking about the things you could do. We could come back and do something special," he said.

He knows that if comes back, they could have a phenomenal year. He says there's a lot of talented players coming in. Point guard Jordan Bone, a fellow junior who is also testing the draft waters, could also come back. Williams said the team was "ecstatic" that Barnes was coming back.

He also said there's "no doubt" the team feels they have some unfinished business from this season.

"But you have to do what's best," he said.

Then there's the fans, who'd obviously love to have him return, but who understand what's at stake for his future.

Williams thanked them during his announcement.

"I appreciate the loyal support of the greatest fans in the country," he said.

His decision isn't unprecedented. Admiral Schofield did the same thing after his junior season and Vol Nation was thrilled when he decided to return for his senior year.

Williams has had quite the season and swept the floor with all the awards he's received, from his second SEC Player of the Year award to being named a finalist for multiple major titles.

