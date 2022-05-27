VFL Grant Williams wears Tennessee shirt to press conference after Vols baseball beats Vanderbilt

The former Vols men's basketball star has a big game in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Friday, but he still had to talk his talk about Tennessee Baseball.

BOSTON — Former Tennessee men's basketball star Grant Williams will play the biggest game of his NBA career with the Boston Celtics on Friday night in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

His team leads the series 3-2 with a chance to secure a spot in the NBA Finals with a win. While he is plenty focused on the task at hand, he made time to talk his talk about Tennessee baseball before the game.

In a pregame press conference, he wore a Tennessee shirt. Before taking any questions he walked up to the microphone making sure the people knew about the Vols' win in the SEC Tournament against Vanderbilt on Thursday.

"I don't have much Tennessee baseball gear, but trying to show them love," he said. "They won 10-1 against Vandy. I've been talking trash all day."

Tennessee baseball looks for another win on Friday night against LSU in their second game of the tournament.

While they play, Williams and the Celtics will try to book their spot in the NBA Finals, as their game starts at 8:30 p.m.