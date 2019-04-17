KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame announced its class for the 38th Annual Dinner and Induction Ceremony.

The 2019 Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame class includes: Terry Brown (Official), Walt Chapman (Golf), Randy Jenkins (Track & Field), Dr. Chris Jones (Coach), Kamisha Martin (Track & Field), David Meske (Coach), George Sampson (Contributor), Davis Tarwater (Swimming) and Jody Wright (Coach).

David Cutcliffe, Duke University head football coach and former University of Tennessee offensive coordinator, will be the guest speaker.

The dinner and induction ceremony is set for Thursday, July 25 at the Knoxville Convention Center Ballroom.

Hospitality begins at 5:30 p.m.; Master of Ceremonies Bob Kesling will make welcoming remarks before dinner at 6:30 p.m.; the induction ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m.

Limited seating available. Visit www.gkshof.org for tickets. Purchase tickets for $150 each or purchase a table of 10 for $1,500.

All proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley, which serves more than 8,300 youth and teens at 15 Club locations in Knox, Blount, Loudon and North Anderson Counties.