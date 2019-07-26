KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame inducted its 38th class on Thursday night at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Two of the areas most respected high school coaches, Fulton's Jody Wright and Webb's David Meske were roommates when they first arrived in Knoxville in the 1980s. The pair combined for four wins in their first season in town. Years later they now have 10 state championships between them and went into the hall together.

Gold-medal-winning swimmer Davis Tarwater, UT track stars Kamisha Martin and Randy Jenkins, NFL official and former Vol Terry Brown, golfer Walt Chapman, Cocke County three-sport star Dr. Chris Jones and Cherokee Distributing founder and GKSHOF supporter George Sampson were also inducted.

RELATED: How former Vol Terry Brown became an NFL official

Duke head football coach and former Tennessee offensive coordinator David Cutcliffe was the guest speaker. He was introduced by his former boss and longtime friend, Vols legend Phillip Fulmer.

Cutcliffe talked about his humble beginnings in coaching as a part-time assistant at Tennessee in 1982. He took the job immediately and forgot to ask then head coach Johnny Majors how much he was going to be paid.

"It was what they called part-time coach, which meant part-time pay, full-time work," Cutcliffe said to laughs from the crowd. "It was such an illegal thing in the NCAA's mind that they banned it the next year."

Cutcliffe says he made $3,406 that season basically serving as the assistant offensive line coach helping out Phillip Fulmer, who was the O-line coach at the time. Now he's making more than $2 million per year as the head coach at Duke and says he owes everything to his friendship with Fulmer.

Cutcliffe was the head coach at Banks High School in Birmingham, Ala. and Fulmer was responsible for recruiting his players to Tennessee.

"Phillip Fulmer was the best recruiter that ever came into our school and we were heavily recruited," Cutcliffe said. "We developed a friendship."

Cutcliffe's star pupil at quarterback was Peyton Manning and the Vol legend was honored with the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award. He couldn't be at the ceremony due to another obligation in Indianapolis but he accepted the award through a video.

"I'm not sure there's ever been a person that could ignite greatness better than Pat Summitt, in her players on the court, in the classroom, graduating every single one of her student-athletes. Pat always wanted her players to be great stewards in the Knoxville community and I was just honored to have know her, to have been her friend, she and I took a lot of pride in being ambassadors for the University of Tennessee and I miss her everyday," Manning said.

Mountain biker Kaycee Armstrong won the Chad Pennington Pro Athlete of the Year Award, Justice Hill received the Special Recognition Award and John Michels, a member of Tennessee's 1951 national championship team, was posthumously honored with the Buck Vaughn Legacy Award.

The female high school athlete of the year award was shared by Oak Ridge's Jada Guinn, Anderson County's Brittany Bishop and Webb's Casey Collier.

Anderson County's Stanton Martin, Fulton's Deshawn Page and Catholic's Jake Renfree took home male high school athlete of the year honors.

All proceeds from the event go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.